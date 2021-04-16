Brad Pitt will have a cameo in Sandra Bullock’s film ‘The Lost City Of D’

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brad Pitt (‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’) has signed on to make a cameo appearance in Paramount Pictures’ future adventure, comedy and romance film, ‘Lost City of D’Pitt decided to participate in the project after Sandra Bullock (‘Blindly’) in turn accepted a cameo in David Leitch and Pitt’s own film ‘Bullet Train’, whose production ended recently.

On‘The Lost City Of D’Bullock to play a romantic best-selling author who discovers that the city she has written about in her works is real, prompting her to embark on a risky journey to reach it. After an attempted kidnapping, the protagonist is trapped with her cover model (Tatum), being dragged on a fierce adventure in the jungle that will make her see that life can be much stranger – and romantic – than any of her books. definition.

The story stems from an idea by Seth Gordon (‘How to kill your boss’), who was initially going to write and direct the film. Paramount Pictures backing the project to finally have a script written by Dana Fox and the direction of the brothers Aarony Adam Nee, responsible for the 2015 film, ‘Band of Robbers’.

With a cast including Channing Tatum (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’), Daniel Radcliffe (‘Guns Akimbo’), Patti Harrison (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Last Shift’), The film will feature the production of Bullock for its label Fortis Films, Liza Chasin for 3D Productions and Gordon for its Exhibition A Films. Paramount will release the film in the United States on April 15, 2022.