Brad Pitt shows off his motorcycle skills

Brad Pitt was filming a commercial riding a motorcycle in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 57-year-old actor and avid motorcyclist wore an orange metallic helmet, brown leather jacket, white gloves, black pants and brown boots.

Although Brad seemed to be in his element and out of concern, he surely is not on the inside as Angelina Jolie filed court documents earlier this month alleging that Pitt committed multiple acts of domestic violence during their relationship. And not only that, his eldest son, Maddox, just gave his testimony in court and according to rumors, he was not very flattering towards him. We will have to wait for the entire process to be carried out to see how it stops.

Don’t Miss: Brad Pitt Continues Filming Scenes For His New Movie