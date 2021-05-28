Brad Pitt received temporary joint custody of his six children

Brad Pitt breaks silence on Angelina Jolie 6:34

(CNN) – Brad Pitt was given temporary joint custody of the six children he has with Angelina Jolie, two sources with knowledge of the case told CNN.

The decision was made a few weeks ago and Jolie’s legal team has already appealed the judge’s decision, sources said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Brad Pitt, and Jolie’s attorneys declined to comment.

“The recent decision in the custody matter is tentative. This is an ongoing legal process, and we are a long way from a final resolution of anything. Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their well-being, “a source close to Jolie told CNN.

A hearing is scheduled for July 9 in the California court of appeals.

The couple announced their separation in 2016. They are no longer legally married, but the terms of their divorce have yet to be finalized.

Last year Angelina Jolie spoke about her split from Pitt, telling Vogue India: “I split up for the sake of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on his healing.