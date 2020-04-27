Brad Pitt parodies the follies of the President of the United States due to a pandemic | INSTAGRAM

The start of a new season for the Saturday Night Live program arrived, as it was off the air for several weeks and what caught the attention of his return was the performance that quickly went viral on social networks and around the world, as Brad Pitt He imitated the White House immunologist, Anthony Fauci, the most authoritative voice in the face of the pandemic in the United States, and known for publicly correcting the statements that he had no scientific explanation that the President of the United States made regarding the current virus.

In fact, a few days ago on CNN, Fauci was asked who he thought would imitate him, Ben Stiller or Brad Pitt, in the return of one of the most important shows in the country. Fauci revealed that he would prefer no one but if someone did, it would be Brad Pitt.

Well, his answer was actually agreed, since Brad Pitt played the head of the National Institute of Diseases, Infections and Allergies in the United States and explained to the audience the follies that Trump said about the Crown.

Pitt on Fauci’s skin clarified that it is not true that “nothing is known” of the disease, as Trump said, since he pointed out that Covid-19 infection is not cured by exposure to strong rays or the injection of disinfectant, as the president also maintained, who said it without any basis. noting that the vaccine is far from real.

From the beginning of all this in the United States, “Dr. Fauci”, as everyone calls him, was the voice of science in the midst of the chaos spread by disinformation, as Trump spoke without any knowledge, like some of his officials. and closest advisers.

In a meeting in the White House cabinet room with executives from pharmaceutical companies, a journalist asked Trump when a vaccine against the virus could be ready. Trump said he did not know, that he had heard “months” and also “three to four months.” Although Fauci was there to correct it and said that the vaccine could be ready in at least a year. So Tru

Fauci again contradicted Trump a few days later, comparing the new disease to the flu and had even suggested that the epidemic would pass soon. Fauci on his side had to be realistic and blunt.

Fauci has worked from Ronald Reagan to Trump. For this reason, the new coronavirus pandemic is not its first crisis: it was already in the outbreak of HIV, in the 1980s -in the global fight against AIDS-, the SARS pandemics, in 2002, and the swine flu, in 2009, of MERS, and, most recently, in 2014, the Ebola outbreak that emerged in Africa.

For all this, the parody has become something super controversial and funny for millions.

