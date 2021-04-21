Brad Pitt is caught in a wheelchair in Los Angeles

The most recent photographs of Brad Pitt have caused alarm, since he was caught leaving a medical center in Beverly Hills in a wheelchair. The 57-year-old actor was photographed leaving the clinic in Los Angeles with the help of his bodyguard, who was pushing the wheelchair. In an attempt to remain inconspicuous, Brad was seen wearing a hoodie, a pair of dark glasses and his respective mask.

Although the photos have caused a stir, it seems that Brad’s ailment was nothing serious. A close source told Page Six that the actor had gone to a dental appointment. “It’s nothing, I work as a dentist,” the informant told the site.

© GrosbyGroup The 57-year-old actor underwent dental surgery in which his wisdom teeth were removed, according to Page Six

The wheelchair thing could be a protocol of the hospital, since Brad underwent dental surgery to remove his wisdom teeth and perhaps with the effects of anesthesia his dentist suggested the use of a wheelchair to avoid any incident .

© GrosbyGroupThe most recent images of the actor worried his followers

These images appear one week after their appearance in the 93rd Oscar Awards, where he will participate as presenter. On April 25, the Oscar winner for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood will continue the tradition of delivering the award for Best Supporting Actress. Among the nominees are Glenn Close for Hillbilly: A Country Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, Yuh Jung Youn for Minari and Maria Bakalova for Borat 2.

© GettyImagesBrad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars giving his speech of appreciation after winning Best Actor for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood