Brad Pitt in a wheelchair !!

Brad Pitt was photographed leaving the Beverly Hills Medical center in a wheelchair on Wednesday, the actor went to have his wisdom teeth removed, sources told Pagesix.

“It’s nothing” – said a source, “just dental work.”

So why in a wheelchair? That is something routine, the patient is escorted in a wheelchair until the exit in a medical center. Pitt, 57, was accompanied by a bodyguard.

It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt is on the list of presenters for the April 25 Academy Awards – along with Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon, among others – so it is believed, he wanted to be well dentally for the ceremony. You know, new teeth HA!

