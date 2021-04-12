Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Zendaya. Oscars 2021 announce first list of presenters

Less than two weeks before the 93rd edition of the Oscars takes place, it will be Sunday, April 25, its producers have already begun to announce the first batch of recognized names who will be among the presenters in an edition that, like last year, will not have a single master of ceremonies either.

In alphabetical order, we have Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bonjung Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Brad Pitt. Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger Y Zendaya. We can see it in the same promotion video that the Academy has launched.

The producers Jesse collins Y Stacey Sher next to the director Steven Soderbergh they have assured that they are trying to reunite a group “truly amazing” of stars to intervene in each category. “With such brightness, you will need to wear sunglasses.”

We remember that the most nominated film in this edition is Mank, David Fincher’s production for Netflix, with ten nominations. However, as a favorite is Nomadland from director Chloé Zhao with six nominations.