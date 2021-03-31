Brad Pitt did 95% of his action scenes in ‘Bullet Train’: “He’s a born athlete”

Watch out, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt is going to overtake you on the right. The actor, who curiously played in ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’ the stunt double Cliff Booth, a role that among other things awarded him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, does not need this type of support in real life. After the successful film by Quentin Tarantino, his next important role will be that of ‘Bullet Train’, a film directed by an expert in the action genre, David Leitch. Leitch’s résumé is littered with frenzied tapes like ‘John Wick’, ‘Atomic’ or ‘Deadpool 2’. His next project therefore anticipates a lot of adrenaline and scenes of great physical and formal complexity, something for which Pitt is prepared.

It’s amazing to think that 57-year-old Brad Pitt has managed to do 95% of his scenes for this action film. He did not need virtually any stuntmen for the complex stunts he will have to do. This was stated to the Vulture by Greg Rementer, the coordinator of these kinds of scenes in the film: “Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts: the fights. He’s like a born athlete. He got right into it.” Even the determination of the North American actor infected the rest of the cast: “I have never been with so many huge actors in a single film in which they all excelled in the physical movements of our training. (…) All these actors put action in abundance and they did a lot of things “, he also counted.

The film will adapt the novel by the Japanese Kotaro Isaka entitled ‘Maria Beetle’ and will bring together in its plot five contract killers who coincide on a bullet train that travels from Tokyo. The missions they must fulfill do not differ from each other, so the show prepares a conflict between these hitmen aboard a high-speed train and without many stops in between. In the cast there are names like Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and yes, Bad Bunny.

Brad Pitt and David Leitch meet again

Another very curious aspect of this film is going to be the meeting, many years later, between two old acquaintances such as Brad Pitt and David Leitch. The only thing, that the tables have been turned this time. Leitch, before making the leap to directing with ‘John Wick’, was a stunt double, and it was Brad Pitt’s. He appeared in the dangerous scenes of some of the actor’s most emblematic titles between the end and the beginning of the century: ‘Troy’, ‘The fight club’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘. But now the relationship will become that of director and actor.

“Bullet Train” has the participation of Sony Pictures and a budget of more than 80 million dollars. It was shot last fall and a release date has yet to be announced.