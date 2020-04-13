Brad Pitt appears with two of his favorite women | Instagram

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt He shared an emotional photo through his Instagram account in which he appears next to his two favorite women.

An image like few others has shared the Prince of the films through his social networks in which he appears in a facet in which little has been seen.

He actor reflects the great love he feels for each of his two favorite women in the world, they are Shiloh and Zahara, two of his daughters, when they were still little.

In the instantaneous the artist appears with an air of loving father after the constant rumors that surrounded him regarding the treatment of his children.

It even transpired that one of the reasons that the separation with the actress Angelina Jolie meant was an argument that the actor had with Maddox, one of his children, which led the actress to protect them even more from the actor, who was rumored to be going through a bad moment.

The above has been a constant that has accompanied the holders of Brad Pitt and Angelina since they released the news of their divorce and has questioned the actor’s behavior on many occasions.

It was one of the encounters that the actor He sustained with his adoptive son, the oldest of them, on board an airplane which supposedly detonated the separation of the couple.

Now the actor in the latest Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and many others who have formed his career, would seek to re-establish the bridge that unites him to his sons and regain confidence as it once was.

In one of the images shared in one of the actor’s accounts and Angelina Jolie appears with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh In an emotional lunch or dinner on the occasion of Easter Day in 2013 in Spain, the actor appears next to Zahara while drinking a glass of soda.

Likewise, Angelina Jolie she stated in an interview that “during this quarantine the boys’ time has been divided between a few days with her and others are spent with Brad” with whom he assured that they have a lot of fun since even Brad and Maddox are trying to fix their relationship, he said.

