Brad Pitt and Zendaya, among the presenters of the Oscars 2021

These are the nominees for the Oscars The gala will be held on April 25

The Oscars 2021 will be produced by Jesse collins, Stacey Sher Y Steven Soderbergh. The new sneak peek at the Academy Awards gala asks, “In a world full of awards shows, what if an awards show was actually a movie?” The answer will be announced on April 25, the day of the ceremony. What is confirmed is that that cast are the confirmed presenters and presenters who will appear during the Oscars broadcast, including Boon Joon Ho, Zendaya, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern among others.

The 93rd Academy Awards will feature, in alphabetical order, with Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don cheadle, Bryan cranston, Laura dern, Harrison ford, Regina king, Marlee matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese witherspoon, Renée zellweger Y Zendaya. Additional talents joining the program will be announced at a later date.

“In keeping with our approach to award-giving as a film, we have assembled a truly stellar all-star cast,” the producer trio commented in a statement. “There is so much power here that you may need sunglasses.”

Bong was the big winner of the 2020 Oscars as his ‘Parasites’ took home top honors for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. The film is the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture trophy, while Bong is the first Korean filmmaker to take home the Best Direction award.

In keeping with Oscar tradition, the four acting winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will once again be in attendance at the 93rd Academy Awards. Phoenix won for her performance in “Joker,” while Zellweger received her award for “Judy” (the actress’s second after “Cold Mountain”). The supporting actor awards went to Pitt for “Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood” and Dern for “Marriage Story.” Matlin, Berry, Witherspoon, King and Moreno were also previous winners of the statuette.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Union Station Los Angeles, at the Dolby Theater and at the Highland Center in Hollywood, and at international locations via satellite, and will be televised live. by ABC. They will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories around the world.

