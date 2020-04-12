Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston plan wedding in Mexico, they assure | Instagram

A singer who maintains a close friendship with the actor Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reveals that after the two of them resumed their friendship, she augurs new signs.

It was Melissa Etheridge, the singer who included remained a friend of both after their separation points out how the friendship relationship between them is.

The artist even sang at the wedding that the couple starred in the 2000, he points out despite everything that happened between them and their separation their friendship has never died, even today it is stronger than before.

I think they will always be friends because they are two very special people who can overcome any difficulty. I just hope their friendship lasts. “

The above, in addition to other confessions, were shared by the same artist through the program with Andy Cohen, where she also revealed that she has always loved the couple that both celebrities make up of whom she has always kept.beautiful friendship“, and hopes that it will last for many years.

On the other hand, another of the friends close to the Famous He assured that there is more than friendship between the two, however, they have preferred to keep it a secret.

According to said source, he revealed that Brad and Aniston They resumed their romance, however, they have not confirmed it, since they prefer to carry something like that between her and him, however, she assures that things are going so well that they could even marry again.

According to the source, the dream of Brad is to live in peace with Angelina who is his “soul mate”, he points out.

This time they will keep it a secret until everything has happened. What Brad is most looking forward to now is settling down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen. ”

Similarly, the unknown source that revealed the details of the couple to Life & Style shared that even the wedding plans were already a fact as they were waiting for the link in Los Cabos, Mexico, according to the couple’s intentions before the pandemic was unleashed by COVID-19.

Even that the actress She is very excited and wants her second wedding to be “romantic and beautiful” with handwritten vows from both of them. Would you like to see them get married again?

.