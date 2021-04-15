Brad Pitt and his upcoming projects, including ‘Babylon’

Brad Pitt, recent winner of an Oscar for ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’, is already preparing his new projects on the big screen. His future goes through the new of Damien Chazelle, ‘Babylon’, and solid film and television production work. Adam Driver’s upcoming films. The next Leonardo DiCaprio movies.

Before the pandemic paralyzed the industry, Brad Pitt enjoyed one of his best seasons in Hollywood: his work on ‘Ad Astra’ by James gray and ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ by Quentin Tarantino They earned him numerous compliments, and, for the second, also his first Oscar. After three unsuccessful nominations, the actor picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in February 2020, and was able to enter confinement with the satisfaction of being, at 57, in one of the best moments of his career. As soon as you can receive the overwhelming love of your peers as you can pass out half the world by interacting with your ex Jennifer Aniston via Zoom. Of course, his is perennial and enduring star material, whether it’s skinning Nazis in “Inglourious Basterds” or holding a hair dryer in “Thelma and Louise.”

More than a year after his victory, we ask ourselves: What’s next for Pitt? We compile everything we know about his future in Hollywood, in which, as he communicated at the time, he plans to spend less time acting and more time producing.

‘Babylon’ by Damien Chazelle

After making his mark in Hollywood with the multi-award winning ‘La La Land: Star City’ and launching into space with the Neil Armstrong biopic ‘First Man’, Damien Chazelle He is already preparing his next project as a director, and it will star Brad Pitt. Produced by Paramount Pictures, ‘Babylon’ will be set in the Hollywood of the 20s and seeks to be a portrait of the transition from silent films to talkies. In the story, of which many details are not yet known, Pitt will play a silent film actor who is having a hard time adapting to the new reality of the industry. As they have told, the character is fictional, but is based on John Gilbert, known for his roles in ‘The Great Parade’ and ‘The Demon and the Flesh’.

The movie was to star Emma Stone in the role of iconic actress Clara Bow, but as we learned in December 2020, the actress dropped out of the project. Your substitute will finally be Margot robbie, who already worked with Brad Pitt on ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’. Two other actors are related to the film: Tobey Maguire, who could play the mighty producer Irving thalberg, Y Li Jun Li, who would give life to the actress Anna may wong. The premiere date has been set, after several delays caused by the expansion of Covid-19, at Christmas 2022, just in time to participate (if you are lucky) in the Oscars 2023.

‘Bullet Train’ by David Leitch

The director of ‘John Wick’, ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ has another adrenaline-pumping action adventure for the box office. David leitch adapts the novel of Kōtarō Isaka, which follows five hit men who coincide aboard a bullet train, destination Morioka, where they will discover that their respective missions have a lot to do with it. And not in a positive way. Thus a fierce fight is unleashed between professional hitmen. It remembers ‘John Wick’, but now it will not have Keanu Reeves, but Brad Pitt, as the protagonist. And he is very dedicated: as the film’s stunt coordinator told Vulture, Greg Rementer, “Brad has done 95% of his physical scenes, including the fight.” And he added: “He’s like a naturally talented athlete, he really jumped in!”.

Joining Pitt is a group of well-known Hollywood faces: Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even the singer Bad bunny.

Your jobs as a producer

As we pointed out at the beginning, Brad Pitt has made clear his intention to dedicate less and less time to acting and more to producing projects. It is not something new for the actor, who won an Oscar as one of the producers of ’12 Years a Slave ‘ (where he also had a small role), and now he continues to bet on different stories.

For example, his closest project, the series’The Underground Railroad‘, will arrive on May 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Barry jenkins (Oscar winner for ‘Moonlight’) follows the incredible discovery of a young African-American woman as she tries to escape a life of slavery in the southern United States. Also this year it will hit theaters’Blonde‘ from Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas brings the iconic Marilyn Monroe to life. Pitt acts as producer.

In his list of productions we also find a new collaboration as an executive producer with the Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, the Serie ‘Americanah‘based on the acclaimed book of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and that it will feature the work, also behind the cameras, of Danai Gurira. In the story, we follow two young Nigerian immigrants who face numerous obstacles.

His future projects are completed by a documentary about the rock and roll singer Chris cornell directed by Peter berg, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ by Steve Kloves about an autistic teenager who uses Sherlock Holmes’ methods to solve a crime, and ‘Black Hole’ by Rick Famuyiwa, a teenage horror film that plays with sexually transmitted diseases as a metaphor. As we see, an eclectic group of films and series that confirm Brad Pitt’s will to establish himself as a producer, while continuing to magnify his legend as an actor.

