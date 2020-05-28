“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Brad and Angelina have overcome their disagreements. To the surprise of his closest friends, their communication levels have improved markedly since both of them dedicate themselves body and soul to the joint upbringing of their children. This has been greatly helped by the clarity and solidity of the rules of joint custody, their respective calendars and schedules revolve directly around them. Having a good organization has been vital to ease the pressure, “a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Likewise, this stability would have contributed to a significant improvement in the purely personal treatment that exists between the two actors, who seem to have definitively left behind their differences and reproaches to give absolute priority to the comprehensive welfare of their offspring. “They’ve never gotten along so well since the divorce [materializado oficialmente en abril del año pasado], the custody rules have been phenomenal for them to straighten their lives. Those problems are now a thing of the past, “said the same informant.