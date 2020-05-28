got legally divorced last year, after an arduous battle to reach an agreement on his children, especially on the youngest Zahara, 15, John, 14 and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. The children of Brad Pitt are the most important thing to him. . On several occasions, he has told his friends that he learns a lot about their lives. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> The couple separated in 2016 and legally divorced last year, after an arduous battle to reach an agreement about his children, especially the little ones Zahara, 15, John, 14, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Brad Pitt’s children are the most important thing to him. He has repeatedly told his friends who learns a lot about their lives.

Brad and Angelina went a long way. To the surprise of many of his closest friends, their communication improved greatly and they are both dedicated to shared parenting. Her children have custody hours and that made a big difference for the whole family. The schedule eased any of the planning pressures that Brad and Angelina faced in the past. Now children spend time with their parents and they are happy.

Has been to university in South Korea, but returned home when the borders closed following the coronavirus pandemic. The actors’ oldest son was at the center of the hurricane unleashed after the separation. According to the versions that have circulated in recent years, the trigger for the breakup was an argument between the couple on board an airplane in which Maddox confronted his father to defend his mother. Instead, the reasons why the actor does not see Pax are unknown. “Data-reactid =” 33 “> On the other hand, Pitt has no contact with Maddox and Pax. At 18, Maddox can do so. she wants. She has been to university in South Korea, but returned home when the borders were closed following the coronavirus pandemic. The actors’ oldest son was at the center of the hurricane unleashed after the separation. According to the versions that have circulated in recent years, the trigger for the breakup was an argument between the couple on board an airplane in which Maddox confronted his father to defend his mother. Instead, the reasons why the actor does not see Pax are not known.

Jolie in the mansion that belonged to Cecil B DeMille, valued at 25 million.“data-reactid =” 34 “> Pitt currently sees younger children on a regular basis. Living just 10 minutes away in Los Angeles makes visiting very easy. The actor resides in what was his home for 20 years and Jolie in the mansion that belonged to Cecil B DeMille, valued at 25 million.

Shiloh is the actors’ first biological daughter and she soon broke Hollywood codes. To the point of being called John from a young age. He has his father’s blue eyes and his mother’s lips. People and Hello! They paid 10 million for their first photos, money that the actors donated to solidarity projects. Jolie gave birth to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006 at Cottage Medi-Clinic Hospital in Swakopmund, Namibia. The UN ambassador to Africa insisted on doing it in this country that she fell in love with. It was called Shiloh, a Hebrew name that translated means “the pacifist,” which Marcheline Bertrand – Angelina Jolie’s mother – wanted to give her first child, before having a miscarriage. Shiloh’s middle name is Nouvel, in homage to the French architect.

Over the years, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt began to show her discomfort with the way the world saw her. In 2008, Brad Pitt told on the Oprah Winfrey show that Shiloh identifies himself as a boy. “She just wants to be called John,” said the actor. “Data-reactid =” 47 “> At just two months old, Shiloh broke another world record: that of the youngest person to have his double wax at the London museum in Madame Tussauds Over the years, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt began to show her discomfort with the way she saw the world. In 2008, Brad Pitt told on the Oprah Winfrey show that Shiloh identifies himself as a boy. “She he just wants to be called John, “said the actor.

Now 14 years old, the family put John at the center of the scene. As reported by Entertainment Tonight: “He is very close to his parents. All the children of the couple waited for the arrival of this day and they are going to celebrate it with a great birthday cake.”

In addition this same source assures that “Brad is very proud of John and of who he has become. Brad loves that he is always true to himself and that he is so good to his brothers and sisters.”