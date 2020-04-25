In a chat with TSN held a few days ago, Brad Gilbert He reviewed the little current tennis that we have these days on the circuit, taking advantage of the occasion to focus a little more on Canadian players who promise strong emotions for the future. A country that never had too much weight in this sport and that now seems to have the best pieces from each wardrobe to make history. This is how the prestigious Californian coach sees them one by one.

For example, what is your opinion of Denis Shapovalov? “It is incredible that at his age he is already among the elite, that he has accumulated three seasons among the fifty best in the world. When you think that he is already 25 years old, you realize that he is still 21. Right now I think that all he needs to do is improve his way of subtracting, follow the steps of what Federer did in his day to play more games for the rest and thus be more consistent week after week, “says the former No. 4 in the world.

Another who is also well signed is Felix-Auger Aliassime. Like Denis, he also needs to improve on consistency. Yes, it is true that he has had a couple of good periods, but he also had streaks where problems accumulated, although it is normal for his age. When you are 19 years old your main objective should be to improve, continue to evolve, work on your tennis without worrying about anything else. Sure, he can still improve his serve or his forehand, but consistency should be ahead of the shots. Once again, like Denis, he has the time factor in his favor ”.

Who knows if either of them will win a Grand Slam soon, although Gilbert thinks there are other candidates ahead. “Right now it is difficult to assess things, both of them have a long time ahead. At some point the Big3 will get bigger and its competition (Tsitsipas, Zverev, Thiem) will be the boys who will compete for those titles for five years. In this case, the window for Milos Raonic It is much smaller, although I saw him playing very well in the last Australian Open, where he made the quarterfinals. I was very impressed by his match against Stefanos, I had never seen him subtract so well. There are players who start to play better once they turn 30, but I keep the options of the younger ones. Until the tour comes back, I don’t want to make any risky predictions, “says the Oakland man.

Another of the big questions raised in the interview is how this stoppage will affect professional tennis players. Will any of them benefit? “Perhaps this favors someone we are not thinking about, a young man of 17-18 years who suddenly emerges. At the same time, this break also gives Roger a chance to heal. Novak and Rafa had a mental advantage on the track, but after not competing for so many months we don’t know what can happen. The key will be in who is able to stay healthy, we will quickly see which players have kept in shape when we see them on the court, ”says the 59-year-old.

In this Canadian talent review, Brad couldn’t forget Bianca Andreescu, one of the finest pearls in women’s clothing. “After suffering elbow, shoulder and knee injuries in recent years, this break will be the problem that he solves the fastest. The talent she has is unquestionable, all she needs is to stay healthy for a while, although last year, after doing very well in the first three months, she arrived in the summer having played only one match, which did not prevent her from lighting up to win in Canada and then the US Open. If she had remained healthy in this 2020, it would undoubtedly have been my favorite for the last Australian Open ”, surprises the American.

A strange stage that we are experiencing today, however, could serve to introduce revolutionary changes in the industry. “I think it would be great if ATP, WTA, ITF and all four Grand Slams had the same voice, a kind of commissioner,” says Gilbert. “It would also be great if we changed the prize structure, it is ridiculous to see how the amount of money in big tournaments doubles from the knockout stages. I would like to see a better distribution in terms of cash prizesespecially in the first rounds of the Masters 1000 and its previous phases ”.

