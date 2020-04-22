The urban electric motor increases its power up to 92 horsepower

Its price is close to 50,000 euros, taxes aside

The Brabus Ultimate E Facelift is a preparation of the Smart EQ Fortwo Cabrio that, in addition to offering an increase in power and performance, turns its image into something much more aggressive.

The Brabus Ultimate E Facelift It is a preparation of the Smart EQ Fortwo Cabrio that makes the electric urban a spicier proposal. The series model has as rivals others such as the Seat Mii Electric, the new generation Fiat 500 or the Volkswagen e-Up !, although all of them have an interior with capacity for more passengers.

BRABUS ULTIMATE E FACELIFT: OUTDOOR

The Brabus Ultimate E Facelift It is distinguished by the presence of a new and aggressive body kit that makes the car look more voluminous. This includes new bumpers, larger air intakes, a specific grille, larger wheel arches and an air diffuser behind.

Brabus has also incorporated new 18-inch forged wheels that house 205/35 R18 tires at the front and 235/30 R18 tires at the rear, a practically unprecedented measure for a vehicle of its dimensions.

BRABUS ULTIMATE E FACELIFT: INTERIOR

Inside of Brabus Ultimate E Facelift leather is the protagonist. It is the material in which the seats are upholstered, in black and with red stitching as a contrast. This chromatic duality is also present in the door panels.

Aluminum pedals, a new gear shift knob, a new handbrake, new floor mats, a sports steering wheel and illuminated Brabus logo plaques have also been included.

BRABUS ULTIMATE E FACELIFT: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Brabus Ultimate E Facelift add 10 horsepower to the Smart EQ Fortwo Cabrio original, so it stays at 92. Its maximum torque is 180 Newton meter. Thanks to it, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 10.9 seconds with the sportiest driving mode activated. Top speed remains at 130 km / hour.

The battery that powers the motor is the same as in the series model, so it has a capacity of 17.6 kilowatt hours. The extra power subtracts autonomy, which from the original 130 kilometers becomes 125 at most.

The Brabus Ultimate E Facelift offers up to four driving modes. The Normal, the Eco –increases the capacity to regenerate energy during decelerations–, the Sport –it makes the car accelerate faster– and the Sport + – which unleashes the full potential of the engine.

BRABUS ULTIMATE E FACELIFT: PRICE

The price of Brabus Ultimate E Facelift It is 49,449 euros, taxes aside, a figure considerably higher than the 27,465 euros that the standard car costs in Spain.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/22/2020 Brabus presents the new Ultimate E Facelift.

