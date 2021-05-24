BRABUS 800, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC changes dimension

Another BRABUS 800 that adds to the offer of the German coach. This time, the basis is the exclusive Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The SUV of the brand’s biggest star, and also the most powerful, becomes one of the most extreme sports -in performance and luxury- on the tuning market , preserving the capacity for 7 passengers.

The Mercedes GLS is one of the largest models on the market, and also a range that offers a wide range to customers. To the conventional versions is added the ultra-luxurious one signed by Maybach and that of the most opposite pole possible, the sportiest one signed by Mercedes-AMG, both with a brutal space between the 7-seater SUV.

An imposing model the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC + that completely transforms into a beast on and off the asphalt by letting BRABUS roam free. The German tuning specialist has understood that the biggest SUV of the star must retain its main qualities, and improve them as much as possible. In aesthetics, he does it with large 24-inch forged alloy wheels mounted on 295/35 ZR 24 high-performance tires.

The BRABUS 800 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is the most exquisite, luxurious and powerful SUV of the preparer

The impressive BRABUS 800 transforms the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

And in the 25 millimeters that have been subtracted from the height of the body to the ground of the air suspension. BRABUS has also intensified the exterior aggressiveness with a new front bumper that features a newly made apron that reduces the lift of the front axle, in addition to enhancing the width with added carbon fiber arches. The exterior novelties are completed with an exhaust system with four terminals finished in carbon and titanium or the roof spoiler.

Inside, the new BBUS 800 features exclusive leather upholstery. black leather with a contrasting gray stitching diamond quilting, and with perforated areas decorated with red fabric. The seven seats and the door panels repeat this luxurious combination, which is completed by the Carbon fiber dashboard inserts, aluminum door panels and pedals or the shift paddles integrated into the steering wheel.

In the performance section, the “BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 Performance Upgrade” package has added no less than 188 more HP to the standard performance, reaching the 800 CV of maximum power and a maximum torque of 1000 Nm. The Bottrop preparer has replaced the two standard turbochargers with ones that add a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar to the 4.0-liter V8, and a new injection map. The result is that a 2.6-ton SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 280 km / h.

The interior of the BRABUS 800 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 features aluminum, perforated black leather and carbon fiber