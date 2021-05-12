Brabus 800, a runaway Mercedes

Motors

The Brabus 800 (Mercedes-AMG E63 S) was decked out entirely in black, with exterior enhancements provided by carbon fiber aerodynamic components, which can be chosen with a gloss or matte finish. Brabus also offers custom 21-inch alloy wheels, paired with red accents, and for the interior, upgrades include a variety of colors and materials such as wood, Alcantara and genuine carbon fiber.

.

Likewise, the mechanics of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S were modified by Brabus. The 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 mill now generates 788 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of torque (603HP and 850 Nm original). It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in exactly 3 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 300 km / h.

Brabus 800

.

Gallery: Other details of the new Brabus 800

In addition to the aerodynamic improvements and the impressive increase in power, Brabus fine-tuned the driving feel with the Brabus Sport air suspension, which allows the ride height to be reduced by ten or twenty millimeters, depending on the selected drive mode.

Brabus 800

.

At the moment, Brabus did not reveal the price of the Brabus 800, but informed that the model will be available in sedan or station wagon version (wagon).

Photos: The Brabus 800, an indomitable Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Brabus 800

.