Brabus 800, a runaway Mercedes

The Brabus 800 (Mercedes-AMG E63 S) was decked out entirely in black, with exterior enhancements provided by carbon fiber aerodynamic components, which can be chosen with a gloss or matte finish. Brabus also offers custom 21-inch alloy wheels, paired with red accents, and for the interior, upgrades include a variety of colors and materials such as wood, Alcantara and genuine carbon fiber.

.

Likewise, the mechanics of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S were modified by Brabus. The 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 mill now generates 788 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters of torque (603HP and 850 Nm original). It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in exactly 3 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 300 km / h.

.

Gallery: Other details of the new Brabus 800

In addition to the aerodynamic improvements and the impressive increase in power, Brabus fine-tuned the driving feel with the Brabus Sport air suspension, which allows the ride height to be reduced by ten or twenty millimeters, depending on the selected drive mode.

.

At the moment, Brabus did not reveal the price of the Brabus 800, but informed that the model will be available in sedan or station wagon version (wagon).

Photos: The Brabus 800, an indomitable Mercedes-AMG E63 S

.