This article comes out of the collaboration of the French watchmakers Bell & Ross with Renault

They launch a new collection with four models inspired by the RS20

The top of the range watch in the collection is worth 169,000 euros

Together with French watchmaker Bell & Ross, Renault is launching an exclusive collection of four watches inspired by this year’s RS20. The top of the range, the BR-X1 Tourbillon R.S.20, goes on the market for 169,000 euros.

Renault and Bell & Ross have been allies since 2016, the year in which Renault announced its return to Formula 1 as a team. But this season they have decided to strengthen their relationship with the launch of a collection of four watches. The top of the range is the 45-millimeter BR-X1 Tourbillon R.S.20 that goes on sale in a limited edition of 20 units for a price of 169,000 euros.

They are both circular and square watches inspired by this year’s Formula 1 Renault RS20 and also by the 2027 brand’s concept car.

Bruno Belamich, creative director of Bell & Ross assures that this collaboration will serve to show the experience and the DNA of the brand. In addition, he explains that these four pieces that will be part of the collection have the latest in technological advances.

“These R.S. models show our experience and our DNA. Furthermore, they are in harmony with our new partner, the Renault Formula 1 team. These watches feature the latest technological advances and the most advanced materials used in the world of racing, “explained Belamich in an official statement from the brand.

After announcing this new collection of watches, Renault is preparing to travel to Austria to officially face the first race of the 2020 Formula 1 season. Those of Enstone hope to provide Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon with the best possible RS20, so that they can Regain the throne of the middle zone that they lost in 2019.

BR-X1 Tourbillon R.S.20 – 169,000 euros

BR-X1 R.S.20 – 19,900 euros

BR V3-94 R.S.20 – 4,300 euros- metal strap

BR V3-94 R.S.20 – 3,990 euros – leather strap

BR 03-94 R.S.20 – 5,990 euros

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard