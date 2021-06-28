Boza: New Premiere – Music News

Boza brings us a new single that you are going to love! Do you want to know what we are talking about? We tell you all the details of his new material here at Music News.

It turns out that Boza premiered on June 25 his new material entitled, “En La Luna” a song with which surely half a million people will feel identified … Why? Well, because think about it, just think about it. How many times have we felt that we are on the moon for one person? And it is totally metaphorical, that is, it is not literal that you are on the moon, but it is real that when you are in love, excited, excited with someone, we usually simply do not react to anything that has nothing to do with being a person.

Well, there was a little Boza about that in his new material. The reality is that this song has been a success, since just 3 days after its premiere, the official video clip of En La Luna de Boza exceeds almost one million views, of course on the YouTube platform.

“My love, how beautiful you look today and I promise to give you only the best of myself. I love you for who you are, love me for what I am, I don’t change anything about you, I swear, baby, that I already left the street for you. ” Can you imagine them dedicating those verses to you? But hey, I hope that when they dedicate it to you or you dedicate it to be real, because then there is every toxic that I tell you about but that is trauma from another song.

We leave you the link to the official video clip of Boza, of his new material, entitled, En la Luna! Now please tell us, how many times have you felt on the moon for someone? Even better! Who are you planning to dedicate this gem of a song to !?