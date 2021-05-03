Boystown, a child pornography portal on the ‘dark Internet’ with more than 400,000 members dismantled

Three people have been arrested in Germany and a fourth in Paraguay in the framework of an operation against one of the largest child pornography platforms globally on the “darknet” which operated under the name ‘Boystown’.

As reported by the Federal Office of Criminal Investigations (BKA), the main suspects, accused of managing that portal, meanwhile dismantled and that operated at least since June 2019They are two men, 40 and 49 years old, living in Germany, and a third German, 58, who had lived in South America for several years.

The three defendants were allegedly responsible for the technical operation of the platform, the installation and maintenance of the server structure and the assistance to the members of the group.

Among other services of attention to its members, provided tips for safely navigating ‘Boystown’ and minimize the risk of being discovered by law enforcement authorities.

The fourth detainee, a 64-year-old man, is suspected of having registered as a member in July 2019 and of being one of the most active users with more than 3,500 entries.

The platform, which had more than 400,000 members, served for the exchange of child pornography between its members, and the photos and videos exchanged also include images of serious abuses against very young children.

In addition to the forum, the platform had two channels in various languages to facilitate communication between its members and the exchange of child pornography material.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation by the Central Office for the Fight against Cybercrime (ZIT) of the Frankfurt Attorney General’s Office and the BKA, in the framework of which seven homes were searched in mid-April in the federal states. from North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Hamburg.

In parallel and at the request of the German judicial authorities, a search was carried out in the Paraguayan region of Concepción, which led to a fourth arrest.

In the operation, under the coordination of EuropolThe Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the United States and Canada also participated.

The three men arrested in Germany they are in preventive detention since mid-April, while the German authorities have requested an extradition order for the fourth suspect.