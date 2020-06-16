An innocent child’s question will mean being in the police archives between now and 2032

By: Web Writing

Switzerland.- A little boy 8 years will spend in the police files of Switzerland until the year 2032 for having gone to a store and asking if he could pay with his ‘toy tickets’.

According to reports in the European press, the boy and his older brother would have obtained the counterfeit tickets at a carnival, where they threw replicas printed on plain paper attendees, all during a celebration of the arrival of the month of March in the city of Sissach, in Basel, Campiña.

It was during the month of April that both brothers went to a local store in Dietgen to ask if they could pay with the obviously fake tickets and for some reason, the store staff decided to call the police.

« It is our policy, the Winterhur headquarters instructed us to report it to the authorities. »

Subsequently, officers from police They went to the home to take pictures of the whole family, as well as the interior of their home. They then proceeded to conduct a home inspection for more counterfeit bills.

« Three 50-euro bills, two 20-euro bills and five 10-euro bills of play money were seized »

Although on this side of the world it seems that it is not so bad, in SwitzerlandFraud and counterfeiting money is a very serious crime that is severely punished. Therefore, it is said that the minor’s background could remain in the police files until 2032.