Colombian singer Karol G’s boyfriend reports that his grandparents tested positive for the coronavirus Anuel AA makes a drastic decision and announces that he will donate his earnings this month to fight against Covid-19 The money will be given to a foundation, however, he did not say how are your relatives

The reggaeton singer, Anuel AA and boyfriend of the also famous performer Karol G, announced through his social networks that his grandparents were diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) so he announced an important action in favor of the fight of this disease, according to what was reported in the Instagram account of the Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani.

The spread of the coronavirus once again reached the family of two celebrities who currently enjoy the public’s affection and fame for their successes.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago is his first name and is originally from Puerto Rico, this young man was in prison accused of possession of weapons for some years, but he resurfaced with his talent and for his relationship with the famous Colombian singer Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known as Karol G.

Anuel AA is one of the most followed artists on social networks and his publications attract the attention of his fans almost immediately.

Currently Karol G’s boyfriend who announced that his grandparents tested positive for the coronavirus, has more than 22.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

In his most recent publication he uploaded a video with the following message: “@farrukoofficial @zion Now at 6pm all my royal family to death, are you ready? Tell me the little devils! The love”.

This video has more than one million 730 thousand reproductions and more than 10 thousand 800 comments from its most loyal followers.

But now the artist has revealed his sadness on social networks but also his solidarity with those most in need in this pandemic that affects practically everyone.

Through his Instagram account, the young man showed his state of mind when learning the unfortunate news that his family is going through.

Textually, he posted the following message: “I just received a very sad news, my grandmother and grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, I know that there are many families suffering for the same reason and that is why I made this decision …”

Then he continues: “All the money the album” Emmanuel “generates this month and all the videos and the merch goes directly to a foundation for all the patients and families who are battling Covid-19.”

Then it ends: “We are already organizing everything, in minutes I give you the name of the foundation and all the info. DLB ”.

Immediately this information caused the reaction of people in the Instagram account of Javier Ceriani, so they expressed their points of view.

However, although Karol G’s boyfriend reported that his grandparents tested positive for the coronavirus, he did not elaborate on his health.

Although the news from Anuel AA seems to be a good decision, some people were not happy and immediately criticized it.

A follower of the Argentine journalist’s account said the following: “Well, only for that, but if his grandparents hadn’t gotten sick, he does nothing.”