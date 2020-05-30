Woman takes a selfie without imagining that she would see something shameful in the mirror The postcard was funny and caught the attention of thousands of people on Twitter Without suspecting it, people would know an intimate detail of her boyfriend

A woman identified as Shannon Butt, from Gloucestershire, in the United Kingdom, takes a selfie without suspecting that a detail that was embarrassing would be seen in the mirror behind her, since the butt of her boyfriend Henry appears.

Selfies – a selfie – is a resource used by millions of people to highlight an important situation in their lives.

Many women, as in the case of the aforementioned young woman, use them to show off their outfit, hairstyle, makeup or even some fashionable place.

Other people use them to show that they were in some impressive place in some part of the world or simply to show landscapes.

On this occasion, Shannon Butt wanted to share on her social networks a special moment in which she showed off her impressive figure in passing.

In addition, he gave a chair on how to dress and the good taste he has to combine clothes, but these details were the ones that took second place.

Even his elegant home was not as striking as the appearance he realized minutes after posting it on his social networks.

That’s right, the sensual young woman took the famous selfie and practically immediately uploaded it to Instagram, without realizing the embarrassing detail.

It took 37 minutes for her and one of her friends to realize that there was something in the photo that was completely out of place.

And it is that the young woman posed for a selfie in the bathroom of her home, without counting that there would be a very significant detail that did not go unnoticed by the followers.

And is that when you look carefully at the postcard you see the butt of her boyfriend in the mirror that is behind her, which caused the mockery of many of her friends.

Close to her hair, but in the background, you can see the body of a half-naked man wiping his butt, so the woman later confirmed that he was her boyfriend.

In a textual way he published on Twitter: “As if I had this photo in my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally cleaning his ass … in the mirror behind me, it sounds like that.”

Upon detecting the cool moment, the young Shannon Butt did not stop receiving joking messages from her friends as well as strangers, due to the selfie in which her boyfriend’s butt is seen.

Shannon Butt obtained for this funny photograph almost 130 thousand likes and a little more than 10 thousand 700 retweets, only until the afternoon of this Thursday, May 28, 2020.

This selfie where her boyfriend shows her butt had so many funny reactions that the young woman took it with grace, however, the reaction of her lover is unknown.

What is true is that the woman Shannon Butt became famous for the detail while the boyfriend probably wants to remain anonymous, showing his butt in a selfie.