Alexa Dellanos She is a woman who has stolen many sighs on social networks. But in this pandemic, she has kept away from publishing photos on her social network, however her partner Alec Monopoly He has taken it upon himself to show the world how he is living this quarantine alongside his beloved.

View this post on Instagram 💲At Home💲 A post shared by Alec Monopoly (@alecmonopoly) on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:04 pm PDT

But Alexa does use Instagram through her stories, and in one of these she has told her fans to send her private messages because she will be sending gift cards and necessary material such as masks to help those who need it most so they can protect themselves of the coronavirus.

Myrka Dellanos’s daughter also asks that they stay at home and thus stay safe and away from contagion.

