Boyd Holbrook (‘Narcos’) also points to ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Replace Steven Spielberg It may be the most thankless job in the movie industry, but it’s the job of James mangold on Indiana Jones 5. The mythical director was involved in the project throughout several rewrites until he decided to trust Mangold, who was precisely in charge of the last version of the script. Keeping in the movie to John williams as composer of the soundtrack already Harrison ford as the protagonist, the fifth installment of Indiana Jones has finally been launched at last, and Disney’s plan is to start shooting it this summer to premiere on July 29, 2022.

Given the proximity of the production, the film has starred in several news in recent weeks on behalf of its cast. Thus, Ford has been joined Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschman from Avengers: Age of Ultron Y Mads mikkelsen as a possible villain, to whose additions The Hollywood Reporter now adds that of Boyd holbrook. Performer seen in works such as Narcos or the claimable Predator from Shane black, who also happens to be an old acquaintance of Mangold: he had a charismatic villain role in Logan, one of the director’s most applauded films. No details have been given of what his role will be, while he has not been the only announced signing.

In this way, Indiana Jones 5 is also joined by the actress Shaunette Renée Wilson, who we have seen in series like Billions or The Resident and that she had a small role as a member of the Dora Milaje in Black panther. The cast of the new Indy adventure is taking shape, and it is hoped that we will soon know the first details of its argument.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.