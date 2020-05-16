Benches used to be one of the most recurring mentors in football until the advent of the new coronavirus. Gathered under the methacrylate roof on the second line of armchairs, the players exchanged the latest novelties of football life comfortably protected, shoulder to shoulder, isolated by the noise of the stands. That is history. The Bundesliga presented the new benches, without a roof, with a single line of seats separated by a meter and a half, so that the footballers are exposed to inquiring glances and if they speak they will be heard.

Soccer under the sign of the pandemic obeys a repressive design. Everything is alarms. The Hertha players in Berlin know this well, a week ago, perplexed attended the sanction of their teammate Salomon Kalou, removed from the team after publishing a video in which he exhibited shaking hands with two teammates. If shaking hands is a taboo that the new health protocol of the German Professional Football League (DFL) typifies as an offense, kissing is such a serious thing that there is no penal code to record it. This is what Marcus Thuram and Dedrick Boyata did this Saturday: kiss. Kiss a partner. Kiss him in public. Before the cameras and cold eyes of a scandalized nation.

Thuram scored Mönchengladbach’s second goal for Eintracht and kissed his partner Tobias Strobl, who approached him to congratulate him. Boyata knew what he was risking because, like the executed Kalou, he plays for Hertha. His kiss was a lot like a tribute to the absent teammate when in the 58th minute of the game that faced his team with Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, he decided to smash the health recommendations that prescribe social distancing.

It happened when Kevin Akpoguma scored a goal (0-1) on his own goal, giving Hertha the advantage. Released with glee — or determined to display his rebellion — Boyata pounced on his partner Marko Grujik and gave him a kiss on the cheek, very close to the mouth.

Bruno Labbadia, the Hertha coach, was sympathetic. “Emotions are part of the game,” he justified. Hertha had just won 0-3 in the return match to the Bundesliga after two months of interruption of the competition due to the covid-19 pandemic. In the middle of the party for the success achieved there was no place for sanctions. Nor did the DFL want to act ex officio. The German football association resolved that, this time, it would do nothing.

The day was predictably rare. Freiburg coach Christian Streich, who tied at Leipzig (1-1), admitted that he should have refrained from giving directions to his players, since without an audience the microphones on television record everything and it is shameful. “It reminded me of my time as an under-18 coach,” Streich said; “Then I tried not to scream too much so as not to confuse the players. Now you have more possibilities to intervene in the game because when there is no audience everything is heard better. But it is better not to do it ”.

“I didn’t expect the quality of the game to suffer,” Streich noted. “It reminds me of training. They are situations that are known because they train, but they are not known in competition. But I miss the viewers because we love soccer and they love soccer, and we need to meet on the weekends. Unfortunately you can’t. “

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe