Sydney, Australia.- American actor Tom Hanks responded to a letter and sent a special gift to an Australian boy, who confessed to him in a letter that he was being bullied for being called Corona De Vries.

The eight-year-old Gold Coast resident was concerned to learn that the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted the new coronavirus during their stay in Australia in mid-March.

Corona asked in a letter to the couple how they were in health and told them at school his classmates were messing with him because of his name and in the context of the global pandemic.

· I love my name but at school people call me the coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me that, · said the little boy in his letter dated April 6, published on Channel 9 of Australian television, which helped by acting as an intermediary between the two.

In his response, Hanks, who is already in the United States after overcoming the illness, told him that “although I am no longer ill, receiving your letter made me feel much better,” thanking him for his good wishes.

“You know you are the only person I know who is called Corona, like the ring around the sun, like a crown,” added the actor, winner of two Oscars and four Golden Globes.

Hanks also gave the boy his typewriter, an antique from the L.C. brand. Smith & Corona Typewriters Inc.

“I think this typewriter is right for you (…) Ask an adult how it works. And use it to write to me,” wrote the interpreter of films such as “Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia”, who added in the postscript: “You have a friend in me”, referring to the song from the animated movie “Toy Story”.

Upon receiving the response and the gift, Corona expressed her happiness at having a “new friend in the United States,” the family told Channel 9.

And about the typewriter he said: “It’s great … it’s so old that it must have belonged to someone before it was given to Tom Hanks.”

