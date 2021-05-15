Boy stabbed to death at home in New Jersey; a woman detained

A 7-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and a teenager was injured this morning at a home in Paterson, New Jersey.

Police were called to a home on North 6th Street about a stabbing shortly after 7 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and local police chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Arriving officers found the boy and a 17-year-old boy with apparent stab wounds. Both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the minor was pronounced dead. The young man was treated and discharged, authorities said.

An unidentified woman was arrested shortly after of the incident at 7:40 a.m., with the help of a negotiator, as well as firefighters and emergency medical units, as barricaded himself on the third floor and refused to come out, detailed the Daily Voice.

It is unknown if there are links between the victims and the suspect. Neither the prosecution nor the police department immediately provided further information on the case, Pix11 said.