© Shutterstock

The little boy went to a lake with the illusion of fishing, without thinking what he would discover.

Although few know it, in Central Park you can fish and right there George Gjerdji, at just 13 years old, has just caught a huge fish of 20 pounds (9 kilos).

The incredible catch was on Thursday the 18th in the waters of Central Park Lake, exactly a year after the same teenager made an even bigger catch.

« I caught one that weighed about 30 pounds … I caught it last year on June 18. I have a picture of that. «

Both huge fish were thrown backwards as they Central Park has a catch and release policy.

The young fisherman told the New York Post that he hooked the last large specimen because He found that the city’s fish also like to eat a favorite piece of New Yorkers. « I used a four size circle hook with a piece of bagel breadAs bait.

The adolescent He regularly comes from his home in Yorktown, Westchester County, to try your luck in the famous park.

Unbeknownst to many New Yorkers, the Central Park Conservancy allows fishing at three locations: Harlem Meer, Central Park Lake, and Central Park Pond. Children under 16 do not need a license, but from that age they must obtain it.

These waters have an astonishing number of creatures, including carp, sea bass, catfish, and crayfish.

Gjerdji says the park is not the only fishing spot he likes in the five districts. « My dad has a boat in City Island in the Bronx (…) I like to go there because the fish bite more, ”he added. « They are more lazy here. »

Plus there are bigger fish to catch, which you can keep. « Off City Island, I caught a 60-pound striped bass, » the teenager boasted. “I caught him last year sometime in October,” and he fed his family for two days.

But although Gjerdji and his father enthusiastically practice this sport together, her twin sister Teresa does not accompany them. « She hates fishing« Commented the boy.

