Boy shot in the chest in Brooklyn



The NYDP investigates the facts.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest while near Malcolm X Boulevard and Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The report of NYPD indicates the boy survived the attack on Saturday night, The New York Post reported.

It is added that the shooting began around 9:50 pm while two groups were fighting, but it is unknown if the minor was part of the groups or was passing through the area.

The minor went into a nearby liquor store and asked for help and Hello Liquor Store owner called 911.

The minor was transferred to Maimonides Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive. There are no details about his identity.

The report adds that NYPD agents found at least five shell casings at the scene.

The inquest also outlines the search for videos in the area to locate the culprits.