Boy sells his pokemon cards to help his puppy; this was what happened

MEXICO CITY

If you have pets you know that the love you feel for them is indescribable, we would do everything as long as they were always well and this you know Bryson kliemann, a little boy who decided to sell his collection of pokemon cards to help his tenderloin.

According to information from Good Morning America, the family pet became seriously ill with parvovirus, a disease that seriously damages the intestine and causes diarrhea.

Unfortunately, the costs of treating the disease were very high and difficult for family members to pay, 655 dollars, almost 13 thousand Mexican pesos, for this reason Bryson decided to get down to work and started a pokemon card business.

The mother moved by this fact cshared a photograph on their networks, without imagining that it would go viral and in just two days they managed to raise $ 400, 8 thousand pesos.

Incredibly, the story reached the ears of the company The Pokemon and as a gift for his noble action, the company sent him a pack of collectible cards with unpublished editions.

Despite their efforts, the family still couldn’t get all the money to pay for his treatment, so they decided to open a Go Found Me account and quickly managed to get the remaining $ 5,000 to pay for Bruce’s treatment.

