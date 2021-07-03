Boy Scouts of America reaches $ 850 million settlement with victims of sexual abuse

Boy carrying the US flag dressed as a boy scout. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has reached an 850 million dollar settlement with the attorneys for 60,000 victims of child sexual abuse. The compensation would go on to become the largest ever reached in the history of the United States, according to the . news agency.

BSA attorneys have filed court documents outlining a “restructuring support” agreement with attorneys representing some of the abuse victims.

The BSA has indicated that the agreement with the Coalition of Explorers Abuses for Justice and two other groups covers the complaints of some 60,000 survivors of abuse. In addition, they have added that the pact provides a legal framework for the global resolution of complaints of abuse.

The search for consensus among the victims

“Bringing these groups together marks an important milestone, as the BSA works towards our dual imperatives of equitably compensating survivors of abuse and preserving the mission of exploration,” they have stated from the organization.

For their part, the groups have called the settlement a “significant achievement” in reaching consensus among the majority of the claimants, the Boy Scouts and more than 250 local councils. The pact must be approved by a judge and could face opposition from insurers that would be committed to the payments.

These complaints came after several US states began allowing people to sue for alleged sexual abuse that had occurred decades earlier.

