The little ones made the day of the party even more special with this great detail



By: Web Writing

A resident child of Washington he had to be forced to cancel his celebration after the restrictions to leave home became a fact due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At 6 years old, Scott Michael was surprised by his friends since they, with the help of their parents, organized a parade so that your day was unforgettable due to the circumstances.

With balloons, banners and gifts, the cars paraded outside his house, wishing a happy birthday to the little one who, from the patio of his home, thanked them for the detail.

In the parade the fire department also participated.