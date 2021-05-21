Boy playing in the park fell through a crack and landed in a New York subway station in Brooklyn



Luckily it did not fall on the tracks.

Photo: ANDRÉS CORREA GUATARASMA

An unusual accident occurred when an 11-year-old boy fell through an open grating of the New York Subway on a Brooklyn playground, police sources said.

The younger fell about 10 feet (3 meters) at the Metro emergency exit located at Rudd Playground in Bushwick. The grille was open by mistake and the boy landed at the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street train station on the L line yesterday shortly after 5 pm.

Traffic sources said the child plummeted to a ventilation landing and not onto the tracks of the train. He was taken to Kings County Hospital and miraculously he only had minor injuries.

A city park employee said the grate in question is generally protected from public access around and above, but the recently installed fence was smashed and taken off.

After the incident, the MTA made their way to the fence and the Parks Department re-secured it, closing it to the public once again. The MTA said the incident is under investigation, NBC News reported.

“Our thoughts are with the boy and his family,” MTA spokesman Andrei Berman was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “We have sent a team to investigate what happened and make sure the site is safe and secure. The safety of New Yorkers is always our top priority. “

An 11-year-old boy fell through an open subway grate while playing at a Brooklyn playground Wednesday evening, police said https://t.co/3zuHPHYaIr – NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 20, 2021