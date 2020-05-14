WARNING: The audio in the video above this note may be disturbing to some people. Take this into account if you decide to listen to it.

TEXAS – New details emerge about a 6-year-old boy who was rescued by authorities in Dallas.

The little boy was found tied by his hands, and locked in the shed of a house.

Telemundo 39 obtained the audio of a conversation that the victim had with Juan Vaquero, who rents a mobile home on the property and reportedly reported the case to the authorities.

In it, the minor is heard narrating the conditions in which he lived and how he spent the whole day without eating.

“Not right now [he comido]… Since I can’t open the jelly or anything because he tied my hands behind my back. Just like the police do it, “the boy is heard in the audio that lasts almost five minutes.

Cowboy explains that he heard a voice in the shed, and it was at that moment that he discovered that the little boy was inside.

He says that he never imagined that the boy was there since whenever he arrived, the minor was the only one who greeted him in the yard.

She also told the man that he was her friend, and both of them explained Vaquero that they got along very well.

According to authorities, the events were reported around 11:30 p.m. m. Sunday near Coston Drive and Alto Garden Dr.

Esmeralda Lira, the minor’s grandmother and José Balderas, Lira’s boyfriend, were arrested for the events, and now they are facing charges of abandoning, endangering and causing injury to a minor. The bond for each was $ 100,000.

Police documents indicate that the minor had been tied with shoelaces, and that according to investigators, he was placed in the shed by his grandmother, who left him without food or water while only providing him with a plastic bag so that he could urinate or defecate. .

The document also indicates that the boy explained that there were rats in the place and that his grandmother bathed him outside with pressurized water.

According to investigators, the woman kept the boy in the shed when he went out and at night. Her partner was aware, but did nothing to avoid the situation. He said the minor would have been there for the past two weeks.

Telemundo 39 obtained the audio of a conversation that the boy had with the person who reportedly reported the case to the Dallas authorities.

According to the boy, he was allowed to spend the day in the yard before taking him to the shed at night. The little boy added that he was not allowed to enter the house.

The Children’s Protection Service (CPS) confirmed to Telemundo 39 that they also rescued other children from the home: a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old man. All will be placed in temporary protection homes.

Tabitha Gómez contributed to the editing of the videos in this note.

