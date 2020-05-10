Titian is a little boy who struck up a beautiful friendship with a grandfather who never wanted to leave.

His name is Tano and he is a man who has lived on the street for the past few years. For his part, Tiziano or “Tizi” as his friends call him, is a child who, from the age of 5 months, has had to fight against Glioma, a disease associated with sight.

On a cold morning, Tizi was going to school with her mother, Florence. That was when they saw Tano for the first time trying to shelter from an inclement rain that had fallen that day in his city, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Out of compassion, Tizi asked his mother to buy him a sandwich at the store they used to frequent to buy biscuits, where they realized that Tano needed more than just eating.

The poor grandfather had long hair, was dirty and, besides being wet, he was suffering from a terrible cold, so he took the help to ask for something hot to drink.

His real name is Jesus and he was left homeless after his own daughter took him out of his home. Tano began to lodge in different assistance houses in the city but stopped doing so after becoming tired due to recurring robberies from the other residents of the nursing homes. After more than a year of living on the streets, it was when he met Titian and Florence.

“One Monday three weeks ago, I met this beautiful kid,” says Tano to the “Todo Noticias” site.

For a few weeks it was common for Tizi to look for Tano on his way to school to give him some food until one day, thanks to the fact that the friendship between the boy and the old man had grown so much, Tano asked them to help with a little coat and footwear, as the one he had was causing him injuries. Upon hearing this request, Florencia promised to return the next day with what her grandfather had asked her to do.

Strangely, Tano was not in his place the next day. They had gathered everything he needed in a bag, but when he arrived at the usual place, the old man was not there, so Florence suggested to Tizi to wait for the next day. When they returned the place was still empty, so both started searching for Tano.

“We are going to pray to Jesus, we are going to find grandfather” – Florence remembers Tizi’s words.

After two weeks, Tano returned to the corner where he always was but this time Tiziano would make a request that he never walk away again. From the heart, the little boy asked his mother to adopt Tano, a request that she would accept because she had been complicit with Tizi in this beautiful story.

Tano accepted the request to join his family. Before arriving at her new home, she received a bath, a haircut, and was given clean clothes and finally a big hug from Tizi.

“I’m like a mommy’s baby, I’m not missing anything and I appreciate that from the bottom of my heart,” said Tano.

Now Tizi, in the company of his parents, take care of Tano who baptized him as “The grandfather”. This nice gesture of the whole family shows that love is something that we must give to everyone around the world. For Titian’s family, this is only a sign of his great heart and what he appreciates for being alive. His mother cannot say more than her little one is an angel, who despite his illness, has a lot of love to give to the world.

Share the story of Tizi and Tano. Tokens of love of this size must inspire us to support those who have the least.