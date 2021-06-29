Boy jumps for the advantage with his 4-year-old brother, while his father kills his mother

Despite his young age, a 13-year-old boy became a hero to his 4-year-old brother, as he managed to save him by jumping out of the window of his house, while his father shot his mother inside the house, in the middle of an argument.

The events were recorded in a residence in Oxford, in the state of Massachusetts.

The motive for the crime is still unknown, but according to police records, a man began to argue with his wife, and suddenly shots were heard.

The 13-year-old brother jumped out the window with his 4-year-old brother

So the 13-year-old, in addition to being scared, did not let panic take hold of him and as he could, he jumped out of the window, along with his 4-year-old brother, to rescaping into the house of some neighbors, whom he asked for help.

The shots were heard in the Old Webster Road neighborhood, at Oxford.

According to what was published by ABC-6, the events were recorded a few days ago in Oxford, where a couple had an argument, which was leveling up, to the extent that the husband pulled out a gun and shot his wife.

According to official information, the 13-year-old minor, when he heard the shots, took his 4-year-old brother by the hand, made the decision to jump out the window together with the little one, since they had to get to safety.

After they managed to escape from their home, the 13-year-old boy sought help and shelter in the house of some neighbors, who made a call to the police to report the facts.

3-year-old brother was unharmed

The little brother under the age of three stayed in the house, but was unharmed.

Police reported that the couple lived with their three children, although the 13-year-old was only her son and her first husband.

The Oxford Police Department noted that when police arrived at the children’s home, They found the mother on the kitchen floor, who was shot and killed.

While the man’s body was found in the courtyard of the house, who allegedly shot himself after killing his wife, the Oxford Police Department noted.

The minors were left in the care of relatives and received psychological support in the face of the tragedy they experienced.

