The hospital worker affected by Covid-19 died 12 to 16 hours before she was found.

By: Web Writing

The Body of a hospital worker in Georgia infected by coronavirus was found in her home with her little son more than 12 hours after she died of the disease.

The finding happened in the living room of her home in Newnan, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, after a family member called the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to request a welfare checkup, she said. Coroner Richard Hawk to NBC News.

According to the coroner, the woman, identified as Diedre Wilkes, died between 12 and 16 hours before being found.

According to Hawk, a posthumous test of coronavirus and it was positive for COVID-19; however, it is not clear whether the 4 year old boy it was also infected.

He also reported that Wilkes had no known underlying health conditions, and an autopsy is underway.

The woman worked as a mammography technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The hospital said that, as a precaution, it contacted employees and patients with whom Wilkes may have had contact.

“Piedmont is providing these people with detailed information for self-monitoring and will offer evidence COVID-19 to those who request it, “the statement said.

“This employee did not work in an area that treats known or suspected patients of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee’s family during this difficult time. “

According to the Journal-Constitution, the death of Wilkes and that of a 48-year-old health worker are the first deaths from the virus among state medical personnel. The outlet reported that the 48-year-old worker died Thursday at a Florida hospital.

(With information from NBC News)