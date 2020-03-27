A minor went viral on social networks, after celebrating his birthday through video calls with his guests

By: Web Writing

Through social networks, the story of a kid who turned years in times of quarantine.

The minor had to pass his birthday in a completely different way, because this time the little boy instead of inviting his friends, decided to do it by video call.

Without a doubt, an original way to celebrate this important date for him and his loved ones.

He was the brother of kid, who was in charge of publicizing the celebration.

“In principle, the idea was in a party house, but we canceled it when they said that many people could not have meetings,” he told LA NACIÓN, and continued: “Among the children and family members, almost all of them were risk patients. , so we were coordinating so that everyone is connected at night “.

The video shared on Twitter, from Silver, Buenos Aires, has passed the million reproductions.