Boy George will also see his life reflected on the big screen

VaDeadline reports that the Boy George biopic announced earlier has moved from MGM to Millennium Media under the title‘Karma Chameleon’. Under the direction of Sacha Gervasi (‘Hitchcock’), the film is currently looking for the right actor to play the singer, sounding as main candidates Daniel Mays (‘1917’) and Keanu Reeves (‘John Wick’).

The film will explore Boy George’s humble beginnings in an Irish working-class family, as well as his rise to the top of the international charts in the 1980s with the band Culture Club alongside original members Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mikey Craig. The film will show the music of the innovative singer, mainly the band’s biggest hits.

“We are thrilled to bring this incredible story to life. Boy George and the Culture Club have been an inspiration to many people,” said Millennium Media Co-President Jonathan Yunger. “Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live his truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are very proud that Sacha is leading the charge in this. musical journey “.

The iconic singer rose to fame during London’s New Romantic pop era, a pop culture movement that was influenced by David Bowie and Marc Bolan. Vocalist for the English pop band Culture Club that has sold more than 50 million records, their most successful songs are “Karma Chameleon”, “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Time (Clock of the Heart)”.

Gervasi will write and direct the film to be produced by Kevin King Templeton and Paul Kemsley, with George and Jessica de Rothschild serving as executive producers. Production of this musical drama is expected to begin next summer in London and Bulgaria.