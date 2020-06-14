The vehicle in which the child was driving collided, so the driver lost consciousness, so the little boy flew out of it

Russia.- In social networks a video is circulating in which a child is observed less three-year-old is rescued by a policeman from a spectacular car accident, after he flew out of the car he was traveling in.

After all, there are still security elements that work to protect citizens, as an officer recently did in the city of Khabarovsk, located in the Far East of Russia, when a less old came out shot through the window of a vehicle truck type.

According to information from the Interior Ministry, this started when the driver of the van collided with another vehicle while they were at the crossroads of Khabarovsk.

Before the collision, the driver of the van lost consciousness and the unit began to circle the avenue, which caused the three-year-old boy to fly out the window and fall in the middle of the avenue.

Seeing this, a policeman who was inside his car waiting for the green light of the traffic light, ran out to where the little boy was and then prevent him from being run over.

Then the truck ended up crashing into the road barrier and, fortunately, the events did not get worse.