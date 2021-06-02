Boy finds $ 5,000 while washing his father’s car

Who does not want to run into money by chance, And when we think about it, we don’t mean a bill or a few coins but a significant number.

That was what happened a couple of days ago to a 9-year-old boy, who got the best of rewards for washing his dad’s car when he found himself inside the vehicle $ 5,000.

Landon Melvin and his family live in Plainfield, Indiana, and his story went viral since his father was unaware that there was that amount of money in his vehicle, which he bought last September, despite the fact that he had washed it himself repeatedly.

But Landon was the last to wash the car and it occurred to the child to clean under the rugs and it was precisely there that he found an envelope, inside of which was said amount of money.

Quickly, the minor told his father, Michael Melvin, his discovery; however, the man did not believe him. Finally and after much insistence, the father accompanied the child to the car where he was shocked to see all that money.

Immediately, Michael believed that the right thing to do was to find the owner of the money, so he quickly contacted the person who sold him the car and he finally found it. contacted the owners of the vehicle, a family that lived in South Carolina and who had effectively kept that money precisely in that place considering it a safe place, with the intention of being able to take a cruise trip, but they completely forgot of this.

Faced with the good deed, the owners of the money gave little Melvin $ 1,000, who at the moment does not know what he will do with it and therefore asked his mother to keep it.

