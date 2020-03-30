The father of the little boy works as a police officer and has to go to work to monitor that the population complies with the quarantine imposed by the government.

By: Web Writing

As adults we have to face the situation implied by the declaration of a pandemic of the coronavirus affecting our lives, sometimes even with questions about how it happened or how long it will remain, although this is already difficult, for children it is even more difficult to understand the complicated situation we live in.

This is demonstrated in a ‘heartbreaking’ video showing a small kid crying and asking her father, who serves as an officer in Policeman, do not go out because there is coronavirus.

In the video the father prepares to go to work on his duty as policemanwhile your son cry disconsolately so that he does not leave, in a moment the father is silent perhaps not knowing what to say to calm him down or also moved by the tears of his little son.

Finally, the man carries his son while he continues crying and telling him that there is coronavirus.

It should be noted that the Prime Minister of the India, Narendra Modi announced on March 24 a total blockade of the country due to the increase in infections of coronavirus.

Meanwhile the work of the officers of Policeman is to ensure that the closure is fulfilled by its inhabitants.

They are just a few of many other public servants who are at the forefront of the battle line against the coronavirus.