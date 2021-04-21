Boxing with young prospects in Cuernavaca

MEXICO – A boxing evening with young talents, is the one that will be held on Saturday in Cuernavaca, Morelos, where the stellar fight will be led by Rafael Jiménez from the capital (in the photo) against David Aquino Contreras, six chapters in super lightweight.

The promoter HC Producciones announced that it will be at Deportivo Juan Jaramillo (formerly Cri-Cri park) where the evening will be held with entry of a percentage of the public who will have to wear their mask, in addition to the measures that will be applied health services such as healthy distance, application of antibacterial gel and temperature measurement.

In other six-round duels: Jamin Josadac Hernández (pictured) against Luis Ángel Rosas at super lightweight; Justin Gandoza versus Luis Alberto Pérez, at the same weight; and Álvaro Enríquez-Baltazar Pérez Matamoros, at super middleweight.

And in four-round matches: Carolina Contreras from Morelos (in the photo) will raffle off the physical with Eloisa Martínez, in super flyweight; Rafael Abdala also from Morelos versus Víctor Eduardo Ávila, in heavyweight and Omar Alejandro Vázquez will rival Rey David Rodríguez, in lightweight.

(Photos: Supplied)