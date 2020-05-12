Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. 4

With the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some activities such as sports will not be business, organizers from the world of boxing agree. Pepe Gómez, a businessman from Cancun and a promoter, affirms this perception, but considers that it can serve as a communication vehicle to promote other industries related to tourism.

Boxing is not a business at the moment, says Gómez; This is why we must understand that we cannot do business with boxers, but with boxing, which is different. We can take advantage of this sport to promote this tourist destination that is currently paralyzed and in the midst of a terrible health and economic crisis.

According to data from the federal government, the state of Quintana Roo registers 1,171 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the majority (806) in the municipality to which Cancun belongs. The suspension of activities related to tourism and entertainment in the region has placed the area in a serious situation.

Gómez performs boxing functions as a tourist and commercial promotion strategy. At this time he ensures that this must be the main axis of action to revive both boxing and the local economy.

We are ready to return as soon as the local and federal authorities allow us, affirms the promoter; in this way we involve restaurateurs, hotels, parks, shops, in short, that boxing can be an excellent promotional resource to recover tourism, which today is completely lost.

The difficulty for the large US promoters may be another niche of opportunity for their Mexican peers, says Gómez.

We have spoken with Golden Boy; It is an opportunity to take advantage and do smaller functions in Cancun, provided they are without an audience and with the approval of the health authorities. The first planned function in the tourist destination would be until the end of June. In that critical hiatus, boxers have been left without a source of employment, which is why the promoter assures that he supports his fighters through a weekly pantry delivery program and an economic bonus.

