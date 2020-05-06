Boxing will be shielded to avoid any risk after quarantine, says Sulaimán

Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 6, 2020

After the pandemic, boxing will return in ways never imagined. Given the impossibility of having sports activities such as those carried out before the global appearance of the new coronavirus, the various organisms are looking for an alternative to recover some normality.

Boxing, for example, will be shielded from health risks, assured the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, who presented a protocol to resume activities behind closed doors, when local and national authorities allow these collective activities.

The intention is to shield ourselves to avoid risks of any kind and to be active very soon, says Sulaiman.

The return is estimated to be in June – Sulaiman shared – and to face the risks of not yet having a vaccine against Covid-19 and to avoid new infections, they developed a document with a series of indications for boxing functions.

Those involved will be concentrated for two weeks before the fight, explains Sulaimán; They will undergo tests and studies to rule out the presence of Covid-19, and during preparation they will be monitored daily by a medical team.

The facilities where the fights will take place will also comply with a disinfection process for spaces and objects. The proposal will be for functions without an audience and only with the personnel strictly necessary to produce the evening. Obviously, he said, all people who are considered a population at risk by the health authorities will be discarded.

Those involved will only leave the concentration heading to the combat site and will be supervised by a team throughout the process, continues Sulaimán; the venue where the fight is will require the use of masks and disinfectants to all participants.

The protocol emerged after intense hours of work with health groups, commissions and federations from different countries, reports the head of the WBC.

It is a proposal available to promoters and commissions interested in resuming the activity after quarantine, adds Sulaimán; We will also soon offer a protocol to return to training in gyms and other spaces to limit health risk situations.

There is an independent function behind closed doors, scheduled in Michoacán for the last days of May, with which the CMB has no relationship. In this regard, Sulaimán explained that there are some aspects in which he does not agree and that he advised the promoter about the risk that exists.

I don’t want to be an obstacle to that function, he clarified; But there are elements that must be taken care of to reduce the risks and not observing them can cause a delicate situation.

