Boxing: Who is Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul’s next opponent?

The former champion will be the most difficult test so far for the youtuber AP

In the frenzy of youtubers against mixed martial arts fighters, the next in line is Tyron woodley who will face Jake paul the next August 28

But who is Tyron woodley?, here is a quick look at the life of this gladiator.

Tyron is a wrestler who studied at the University of Missouri, in which he managed to be All American in 2003 and 2005. By 2009 he began his professional career as a fighter of Mixed martial arts and after two fights he was signed by the Strikeforce company, the most important at that time in the sport.

The initial step of “The Chosen One“It was overwhelming with 10 consecutive wins, his first loss went as far as July 2012, when he lost in the fight for the vacant Strikeforce title to Nate Marquardt.

After that fight his arrival at the UFC February 2 against Jay Hieron whom he defeated by knockout, since then he has fought 16 fights in the promotion, becoming a welterweight champion by defeating Robbie lawler at UFC 201. As monarch he made four successful defenses of the 170-pound title, before losing it with Kamaru usman.

That was the first of four consecutive defeats he has suffered in his last games, so his continuity in the promotion has been called into question.

His professional record is 19 wins. (7 by knockout, 5 by submission and 7 by decision); 7 losses (2 by knockout, 1 by submission and 4 by decision) and a draw.