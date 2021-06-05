Boxing: When is Logan Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather? Date, time and when and how to watch live

Everything you need to know to watch the Mayweather-Paul AP fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. to come out of retirement and after more than two years he will put the gloves on again now to face youtuber Logan Paul in an exhibition fight.

“The Maverick” has a record of just one contest which he lost. Very contrasting to the imposing record that “Money” has with 50 fights contested and 50 won. Of those 50 fights, 27 have been via knockout.

Paul believes Mayweather is not taking this fight seriously so he could be in for a surprise. This was assured for ESPN and said: “Floyd is preparing for anyone. The world will stop, it would be the biggest surprise in boxing history and if I lose, nothing happens and life goes on. “

Floyd has also been the victim of provocations from both Paul and his younger brother, Jake, who has said on more than one occasion that his brother will kick his ass. This fight promises to be one of the best-selling pay-per-views in America and one of the most watched fights in the world.

When is? | Saturday, June 6, 2021, where is it? | At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, what time is it? | 20:00 hrs. ESTTransmission | You will be able to watch the fight through Showtime pay-per-view, in addition to being able to follow the event minute by minute online at MARCA Claro