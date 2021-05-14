Boxing: What was not seen of the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders: The best blows and the celebration of the Canelo Team

Canelo’s resounding victory against Billy Joe Saunders from another angle. Reuters

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez achieved a resounding victory against Billy Joe Saunders at Arlington. The Mexican confirmed his worth as the best pound for pound in one of his most overwhelming victories.

The man from Guadalajara continues with a firm step towards his conquest at 168 pounds in an absolute way. And recently the promoter of the combat published a video with the angles that were not seen on television.

The material shows from some preliminary fights, until the arrival of the boxers to the stadium. It also shows the process they went through before getting into the ring and Canelo’s surroundings in the dressing room once the brawl was over.

For his part, Álvarez could return to the ring for September, where he would do a unification match against Caleb Plant.